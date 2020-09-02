Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 539.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.47.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

