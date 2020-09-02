Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.4% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.75.

ORLY opened at $473.20 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $457.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.00. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

