Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $509.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $540.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $513.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

