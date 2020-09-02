Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.67.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $396.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.52. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $391.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

