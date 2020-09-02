Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Invests $1.78 Million in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

