Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.28 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 135.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 12,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average of $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.