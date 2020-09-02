Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.16 Million Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 680.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,209.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

FTNT opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.85. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

