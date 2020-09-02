Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.12 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $156,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $79,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $533,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.