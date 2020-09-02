Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 129.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 266.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,965,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDY opened at $314.89 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.95 and a 200-day moving average of $322.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.80.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

