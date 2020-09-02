Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

