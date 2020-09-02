Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys Shares of 21,496 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,038,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,060,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,758,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

