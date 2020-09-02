Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 463.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,086.70.

CMG opened at $1,377.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,184.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $953.23. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,373.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

