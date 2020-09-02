Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 7,488 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,576 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $119.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

