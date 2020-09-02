Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 521 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,454,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,040,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Docusign from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.89.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $33,002,715. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $281.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.59 and its 200 day moving average is $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $271.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of -229.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

