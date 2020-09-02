Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 1,026 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.17.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,030 shares of company stock worth $1,604,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

