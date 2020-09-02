DAD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. DAD has a market cap of $33.98 million and $2.33 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00041830 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.22 or 0.05629804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00035997 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,601,733 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.