Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Position Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 86.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,713,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 793,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 91.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 302,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 414.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $2,774,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $2,026,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

