CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
CRHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Beacon Securities cut shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.
In other news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,532.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CRHM opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.43.
CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.
CRH Medical Company Profile
CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.
