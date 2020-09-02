Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 694.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 202,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.