Craig Hallum Increases Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Price Target to $12.00

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

IMMR opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Immersion has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.76 million, a PE ratio of -48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $60,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at $503,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Immersion by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth $59,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Immersion by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Immersion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immersion by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

