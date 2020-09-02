Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 304.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 847.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares in the company, valued at $58,296,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $344.42 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -255.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.88.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.30.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

