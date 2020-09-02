Coty Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Coty’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

COTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

COTY stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Coty by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

