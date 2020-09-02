Contentos (COS) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Contentos has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,099,008,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

