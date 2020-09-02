Constellation Hits 24-Hour Volume of $642,434.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Constellation has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $24.72 million and $642,434.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00043857 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.05746947 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00036673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00050062 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

