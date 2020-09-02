Color Platform Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,443.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $14,443.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,376.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.02315428 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00848588 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011234 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000558 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

