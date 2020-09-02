CoinPoker (CHP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $675.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kucoin and Allcoin. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $675.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00128459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00207091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.01597028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00173398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00162596 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 280,739,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,140,677 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

