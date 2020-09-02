Coinonat Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (CXT)

Coinonat (CURRENCY:CXT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Coinonat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Coinonat has a market capitalization of $5,004.81 and approximately $2.00 worth of Coinonat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinonat has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VULCANO (VULC) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coinonat Profile

CXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Coinonat’s total supply is 10,123,200 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,200 coins. Coinonat’s official Twitter account is @coinonat . The official website for Coinonat is www.coinonat.org

Buying and Selling Coinonat

Coinonat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinonat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinonat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinonat using one of the exchanges listed above.

