Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1,192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $4,797,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,522 shares of company stock worth $24,696,979 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

