CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.80 million.

CVE:DOC opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.64.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

