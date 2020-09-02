Clams Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Clams coin can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00021947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Clams has traded up 111.6% against the US dollar. Clams has a market cap of $10.90 million and $11.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00030480 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00015328 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,903,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,278,394 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

