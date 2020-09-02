Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.44% of iMedia Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eyal Lalo bought 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.81. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 145.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMBI shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

