Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 417 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 104,126 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,835 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $217,327,000 after purchasing an additional 199,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 882,551 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $86,834,000 after buying an additional 199,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

Shares of XLNX opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,097,763. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

