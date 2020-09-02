Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,827 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 55.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

