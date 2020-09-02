Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,255 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $66.22.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.