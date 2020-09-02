Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 14,263 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Arconic were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

ARNC stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.07).

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

