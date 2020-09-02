Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 11,683 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,445,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 12.2% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 90,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 35.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.