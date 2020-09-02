Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

