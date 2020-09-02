Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,434 shares of company stock valued at $225,863,948. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Broadcom stock opened at $368.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.73. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

