Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 49.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 266.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 25.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

