Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1,036.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,571 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,729,000 after purchasing an additional 244,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,452,000 after buying an additional 150,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,267,000 after buying an additional 317,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -473.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

