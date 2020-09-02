Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 3,763 Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,763 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

