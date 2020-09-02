Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 305 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 36.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 55.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

