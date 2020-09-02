Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $87,000 in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $34,854,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $33,497,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 388.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 776,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,507,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $257,768.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,172,689 shares of company stock worth $190,035,276. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

