Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

