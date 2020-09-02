Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $533,725. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

