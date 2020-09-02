Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 445.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

NYSE ANET opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.52. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $366,128.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,716.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $276,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,876,914 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

