Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $81,000 Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Etsy were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Etsy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,476,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $141.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

In other news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $100,555.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,993.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 9,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $1,090,395.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,958.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,775 shares of company stock worth $32,321,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.