Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $78,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 83.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 202.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 355,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.