Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $73,000 Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verisign were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 673.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Verisign during the second quarter worth about $997,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Verisign by 2,760.1% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 53,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 123,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 44.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,322,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,103 shares of company stock worth $7,023,428. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $215.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.85. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

