Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $65,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 72.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $892,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,981,000 after purchasing an additional 648,087 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,295,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

APTV opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.